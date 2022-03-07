DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Nine-year-old Lily Virga is on her way to a full recovery five days after court documents show her dad got into a crash while allegedly drunk on the way to drop her off at school.

A witness has now come forward exclusively to ABC4 to share how he kept Lily alive before paramedics arrived.

The witness, or hero as Lily’s family calls him, is 38-year-old Matt Maillet.

He told ABC4 that he was taking one of his kids to daycare when he noticed the crash in Draper.

He said he immediately got out and used his skills as a former French Paratrooper to keep Lily alive until paramedics arrived.

Some remnants remain of the car crash that almost killed Lily while police continue to investigate what happened.

“It is human nature to help someone who needs it,” said Maillet.

Lily needed all the help she could after her dad drove her to school allegedly drunk and crashed their SUV into a tree, according to court documents.

“What was kind of stressful was the car could have blown at any time.” said Maillet. “Like I literally removed my jacket and removed the window like this and I just kicked it.”

Matt punched and kicked the windows out to try to get Lily out.

“You could not see the little girl inside the car and the airbag was deployed but she was so trapped,” said Maillet. “You couldn’t see a body in the car.”

Maillet said Lily’s body was slumped over with her little terrier named Boomer in her lap and she was barely breathing at first.

The former French Paratrooper and SWAT officer was there for comfort and first aid.

“Can you hear the siren?” Maillet asked Lily. “They are coming for you, they are coming for you, you’re gonna be safe.”

He said at one point she stopped breathing but he couldn’t give CPR because she was pinned between her seat and the car.

“I kind of slapped her and said you are going to come back, you are going to come back with me,” said Maillet. “You stay with me. Come back, come back, come back.”

And she did come back.

That’s why Lily’s family credits Matt with saving her life.

“She might not remember my face because she wasn’t conscious, but she may remember my voice because I have kind of accent,” said Maillet.

Lily’s family says Matt is a hero but he says otherwise.

“She is the real hero because she didn’t give up,” said Maillet. “She was inside and trapped, 9 years old with her dog fighting for her life and she never gave up.”

Lily’s mom Karlene said Lily is finally breathing on her own and is responding to basic commands.

Matt said he is so grateful that Lily is alive and doing well and can’t wait to meet her.

The good news is Matt and his wife Katrina just bought a house in Herriman conveniently located just a few houses away from Lily and her family.

