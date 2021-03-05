Otters at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium celebrate 11th birthday

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Three otters celebrated a very big occasion on Friday morning.

Oscar, Oliver, and Otis, three North American river otters who live at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium had party to mark their 11th birthdays.

The team at the Aquarium marked the occasion by giving the trio an ice cake and other birthday treats.

Courtesy: Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

According to the Aquarium, the otters first arrived at the Living Planet Aquariumin 20212 from Long Island Aquarium in New York.

“River otters are found throughout most of North America, including along the Provo River and the Green River in Utah,” Aquarium staff explains.

The staff also said the adorable trio are “known for their high energy and playful personalities.”

Oscar, Oliver, and Otis are “excellent nap-takers” according to Aquarium staff.