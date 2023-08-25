TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Origins International Fashion Runway will be held at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville this Saturday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m., located at 2525 Taylorsville Blvd.

The show is being held in conjunction with the Multicultural Festival this October. The festival is a platform for different nationalities to come together in dance, art, and the celebration of different cultures in Utah.

The event is an opportunity for local, professional designers to show their most recent works and concepts free of charge to the designers. There will be an art exhibition and book signing prior to the event.

There are seven designers this year representing Columbia, Venezuela, Spain, Tonga, and Argentina.











Origins 2022. Photos courtesy Ikaro Trendy.

Event staff director Ikaro Trendy says the mission of the Catwalk event is to “promote the fashion world in this state and help professional designers have a platform to show their work.”

The event is a formal event and all ages are welcome. Tickets can be purchased on the Salt Lake County Arts & Culture events page.