Organ recitals continue virtually from Temple Square

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The pandemic halted the traditional noon organ recitals on Temple Square for the first time in more than a century. Thanks to modern technology, the tradition will resume virtually Wednesday.

As the world shut down, so did the musical offerings on Temple Square.

Andrew Undsworth, one of the Temple Square organists, explained, “We have been doing organ recitals for almost 100 years, this is the first time we have had to take a hiatus.”

But as restrictions begin to ease, they will let the organ play again to a virtual audience.

Unsworth said, “We thought, organists are the only ones in a position to make some sort of musical offering.”

The performances will be unlikely in the history of the organ recitals at Temple Square, but they will be able to reach a bigger audience.

Unsworth said, “Most of the people who come are tourists, so I will be curious to see what audience we get.”

Virtual concerts begin with a kick-off concert Wednesday at 7 p.m. The 45-minute concert called Piping Up: Tabernacle Organists in Concert will include a wide variety of music from classical to traditional hymns and spirituals. Through the magic of audio and video layering the concluding concert selection will feature all five organists playing one number.