UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The girlfriend of a man charged for allegedly shooting two people at a Lincoln Beach rodeo has been accused of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, by police.

Iran Torres, 46, was booked into a Utah County Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

On Sept. 4, deputies were called on a report of shots fired in the Lincoln beach area. Upon arrival, deputies on the scene found two victims with gunshot wounds. Court documents say that Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman, 25, allegedly shot the first victim in the stomach from close range with a handgun. The bullet passed through the victim’s stomach and struck a second victim in the arm.

According to a police report, witnesses said the suspect – a Hispanic male with a black beard and brown cowboy hat – left with a blonde woman in a red hat and a white shirt that did not cover her shoulders in a silver Volkswagen that did not have a rear license plate.

The description of the individuals and vehicle was put out on radio traffic and was stopped a short time later. Both Torres and Sevilla-Aleman were taken into custody and transported to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

After obtaining a warrant to search the vehicle, officers report they found a handgun located on the floor in front of the passenger front seat in plain sight. Torres reportedly denied ever seeing a gun in the vehicle. Police say Torres also denied ever seeing Sevilla-Aleman with a gun when asked.

Police say further investigation revealed that both Torres and Sevilla-Aleman were in the same car with a gun in plain sight. Police believe Torres is attempting to cover up the fact that Sevilla-Aleman has been in possession of any firearms and is attempting to mislead detectives in thinking Sevilla-Aleman had any involvement in the shooting.