Orem woman accosted, nearly robbed by two men on Provo trail

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah County Sheriff’s office are looking for two men, who they say accosted a woman who was walking on the Provo Parkway Trail on Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m.

Officers say the Orem woman was walking westbound on the trail approaching Canyon Glen Park.

The woman reportedly has seen the two men earlier, but as she encounter them again a second time, they began to approach her, asking if she was recording them. The woman said she did began to record the encounter for her safety and feared they may injure her.

A woman walking on the Provo Parkway Trail Wednesday night near Canyon Glen was accosted by two men. These men threatened to take her phone and other property. Do you know them? @UCSO Click this link for photos: https://t.co/D7rLi0OdA6 pic.twitter.com/myd5j28k3l — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) July 25, 2020

The men, both approximately in their late teens or early twenties, demanded her belongings, which consisted of personal items in a waist pack and a cell phone.

Officers say she removed the pack and began to wrap it around her arm in case she needed to defend herself.

At about this time a small group came by and the woman called to them for help but they kept walking.

Moments later another group came walking by. The woman asked them for help and the group stayed with her as the two men rode off on their long boards.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office says if you recognize the two men in the above photos, to please call police at (801)404-1912 or (801)851-4333.