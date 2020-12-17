Orem Police searching for bank robbery suspect

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Orem Police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Central Bank in Orem Thursday.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who was seen wearing a red and black jacket. Police believe the suspect is in his 50’s, has graying hair, wears prescription glasses, and has a right eye with a “droopy eyelid.”

The suspect stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build, and is believed to be the same person who robbed a Key Bank in Provo on Friday, December 11. On that day, police say he was wearing a black and green jacket.

After robbing the Central Bank at 400 North State Street, the suspect reportedly fled on foot toward Orem Blvd.

Anyone who was in the area and saw something or recognizes the suspect is asked to call Dispatch at 801-229-7070, and reference case number 29449.