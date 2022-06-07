UPDATE: TUESDAY, 6/7/22, 8:56 P.M.

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department said the missing boy was found Tuesday night.

———————————————————————————————————————-

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department is searching for a young boy with autism that went missing.

According to a Facebook post, the young boy was last seen in the area of 200 E 600 N. He was wearing a grey and blue shirt and black basketball shorts with a red stripe.

If you see him, please call Orem Police dispatch at 801-229-7070.