OREM, Utah (ACB4) – Have you seen this car?

The Orem Police Department are searching for the suspects involved in stealing two catalytic converters on April 11.

Police say the incident happened at EP Auto shop located at 820 W 400 N. around 6:40 a.m. in the morning.

The suspects were seen driving dark-colored metallic green Pontiac Bonneville with black rims. Police say the vehicle was a year 2000 model.

The burglars stole two catalytic converters from two different customers’ vehicles at the auto shop.

Officers are asking anyone who might recognize this vehicle or have additional details about the case to call (801) 229-7070 or to message police directly on Facebook.