OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Orem Police say they recovered over $50,000 worth of stolen goods from suspect vehicles after observing a group of shoplifters on Saturday.

Two detectives were reportedly doing extra patrol at University Place when they came upon a group of female shoplifters at Sunglass Hut.

The shoppers were allegedly stealing sunglasses when detectives caught on to what was happening.

Police say they were able to determine that the group was a “family theft ring” out of Washington State.

According to a Facebook post from the Orem Police Dept., the detectives recovered over $50,000 worth of clothing from the suspects’ vehicles, including items from Victoria Secret, Lululemon, American Eagle, and more.

The property was returned, authorities say, and the women were charged.

No further information is currently available.