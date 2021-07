OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Orem Police officers responded to a report of a bank robbery at Key Bank in Orem on Monday and are searching for the suspect, according to a social media post from the police department.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male about 50 years old, 5 feet and 11 inches tall, and heavy set. He was seen wearing a green shirt, jeans, baseball hat, and a fanny pack.

The department is asking those who’ve seen the suspect to call the Orem Dispatch Center and speak to an officer.