Police arrest man suspected of shooting his father multiple times in Orem

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police arrested a man they say shot his dad several times at an apartment complex in Orem Tuesday night.

Andres Juan Maldonado, 23, was booked into the Utah County Jail on one count first-degree felony attempted murder on Thursday.

Police said the incident happened at an apartment complex near 1700 South 400 East at 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a shooting and when they arrived, they discovered 49-year-old Andres Maldanado, the suspect’s father, had been shot several times.

Witnesses told police the two had been in an argument and the son had been kicked out of the house. The son left and returned later and began to pound on the door. When his father answered, the two started to argue again when the son pulled out a gun and shot his father six times.

Andres Juan Maldonado was not on scene when officers arrived, he was found in Orem on Thursday. During an interview with police, he said he was aware he had shot his dad but did not know how many times.

Documents state his father is still in the hospital receiving care to save his life.