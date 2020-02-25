Orem police hoping to identify vehicle burglary suspects

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are hoping the public can help identify two men wanted on connection to a vehicle burglary in Orem.

Police said the two men smashed a car window at a local gym and stole a purse. They were then caught on surveillance spending the victim’s money at Home Depot.

Anyone with information on the identities of the two suspects is asked to call Orem Police at 801-220-7070.

