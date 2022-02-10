Orem police discover severed finger during traffic stop

Local News

by: Vivian Chow

Posted: / Updated:

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Police discovered a severed finger during a traffic stop in Orem on Wednesday.

Orem police say the suspect, 27-year-old Victor Naum Chavez-Zuniga, was stopped for an inactive vehicle taillight near 300 S 1200 W.

When officers ran the suspect’s name, they discovered he had active warrants for his arrest.

Police handcuffed the man and searched him. During the search, police discovered a severed finger wrapped inside a cloth.

Police say the finger was bloody and appeared to be decaying and a foul smell was unnoticed by officers.

The suspect was arrested on one count of abuse or desecration of a dead human body. He was transported and booked at the Utah County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories