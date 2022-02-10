Orem police discover severed finger during traffic stop

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Police discovered a severed finger during a traffic stop in Orem on Wednesday.

Orem police say the suspect, 27-year-old Victor Naum Chavez-Zuniga, was stopped for an inactive vehicle taillight near 300 S 1200 W.

When officers ran the suspect’s name, they discovered he had active warrants for his arrest.

Police handcuffed the man and searched him. During the search, police discovered a severed finger wrapped inside a cloth.

Police say the finger was bloody and appeared to be decaying and a foul smell was unnoticed by officers.

The suspect was arrested on one count of abuse or desecration of a dead human body. He was transported and booked at the Utah County Jail.