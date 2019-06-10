Orem police ask for help finding Chloe Lopez

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s been one year since Orem police say 16-year-old Chloe Lopez vanished.

On Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reached out to ABC4 to ask for the public’s help in locating her.

“It’s still an active investigation,” said Lt. Trent Colledge of the Orem Police Department. “She’s been missing for about a year now.”

The missing person’s poster describes Chloe as being 5’3″ with black hair and brown eyes.

June 10, 2018 is when she disappeared.

“We have a detective assigned to the case, and he’s still actively following up on any leads that we get,” said Colledge.

June 25th is Chloe’s 17th birthday, now just 15 days away police are hoping to find her.

“She’s in state’s custody,” said Colledge. “There’s still an active case with the Division of Family Services. They’re still actively trying to find her.”

Orem police couldn’t say why Chloe is in state’s custody, but according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children “authorities suspect that Chloe may still be in the local area or she may frequent American Fork or Fillmore. Chloe may be in the company of an adult female.”

“We do know that she has biological relatives in the area,” said Colledge. “However, whom she may be with we don’t know that at this time.”

