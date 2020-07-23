Orem officer will not face charges for opening fire on suspect vehicle that tried to run him over

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – An Orem police officer involved in a shooting in May will not face criminal charges, prosecutors announced Thursday.

The Utah County Attorney’s Office said after its review of the investigation, “it is clear that the officer complied with the laws that govern the use of force.”

The investigation stemmed from a shooting on May 8. According to the probable cause statement, the incident started when Samantha Bencomo backed into a Jeep on an Orem car dealer’s lot and fled the scene.

In a dashcam video released by the Orem Police Department after the incident, Bencomo could be seen reversing the truck from the police cruiser after being ordered to stop and then driving towards the officer.

“As the officer got out of his vehicle, he had his weapon drawn at that time and began putting his gun back in his holster. The driver accelerated and made, what appears to be a deliberate attempt to turn sharply into the officer,” said Orem Police Chief Gary Giles.

Police said that’s when the officer fired multiple gunshots at the truck in an attempt to stop Bencomo. Bencomo’s passenger, Julia Jones, was struck by the gunfire. Family members criticized the original probable cause statement from the police because they said it failed to acknowledge Jones’ injuries.

Bencomo was eventually booked on suspicion of multiple charges including attempted murder of a police officer.