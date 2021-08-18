Orem man survives after truck plummets 200 feet in Spanish Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews were able to rescue an Orem man after his truck plummeted 200 feet into Spanish Fork Canyon Wednesday morning.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO), around 6:23 a.m., deputies responded to a call from the 47-year-old who said he had crashed his truck and was injured in the canyon.

While the man said he was unsure of his exact location, he was able to explain that he had driven up Diamond Fork, to Springville Crossing, where he took the road to the Right Fork of Hobble Creek.

Due to poor weather conditions, search and rescue helicopters were initially unable to locate the man, so crews continued the search on motorcycles and four-wheelers.

During the search, crew members looked down a steep embankment, where they saw a white pickup truck and heard the man yelling to them for help.

Courtesy of Utah County Sheriff’s Office

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter crew was then able to rescue the man before he was transported to a local hospital.



Courtesy of Utah County Sheriff’s Office

The man said the crash happened after his truck began to slip and teeter over the edge before plummeting 200 feet down the west side of the mountain.

Fortunately, his injuries were non-life-threatening and he is expected to recover.