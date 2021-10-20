Orem man sought, accused of distributing fentanyl amid year-long investigation

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Detectives in Utah County are searching for a man they have been investigating for nearly a year for his involvement in a fentanyl case. This is the second major case involving fentanyl in Utah County this week.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says narcotics detectives from their agency, as well as Spanish Fork Police, served a search warrant for 49-year-old Kevin Lynn Larson at a home on South Geneva Road near Orem. Detectives have been investigating Larson for nearly a year, developing four different cases against him related to drug distribution.

Each time they arrest Larson, primarily for charges related to distributing methamphetamine, authorities say he bails out of jail and immediately returns to drug dealing. Recently though, police say they have developed information leading them to believe Larson is now involved in distributing fentanyl.

Previously, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says Larson has run from law enforcement on foot. At least twice, he has also fled in a motor vehicle. Because of this, the Utah County Metro SWAT Team was called in to assist in serving the warrant on Monday. Detectives and SWAT members, believing fentanyl would be found during the search, took extra precautions in case of accidental exposure.

When the warrant was served, the Sheriff’s Office says Larson was not home. Detectives do believe he knew they were there. A man was found in the home and detectives say he was living there in exchange for work. He is not believed to be involved with Larson’s drug distribution activities, authorities report.

Also found during the search were:

56 counterfeit Fentanyl pills (homemade to look like 30 mg Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills)

17 grams of methamphetamine

1 gram of heroin

Multiple items of drug paraphernalia

Below are photos shared by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office of actual Oxycodone pills as well as the pills found when the warrant was served.

SLIDESHOW: Fentanyl pillcs and actual Oxcydone pills

Oxycodone Hydrochloride, left, and fentanyl, right. (Drugs.com/Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

Oxcydone Hydrochloride pills (Drugs.com)

Fentanyl pills found while Utah County authorities served a search warrant on October 18, 2021. (Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

Fentanyl pills found while Utah County authorities served a search warrant on October 18, 2021. (Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office explains the fentanyl pills were designed as single dosages for each pill by using a homemade pill press. To make the pills, authorities explain, drug dealers use a neutral binding agent and add fentanyl to it. Once mixed, a pill press is used to press the mixture into pill form. The pills are often made to look like 30 mg Oxycodone Hydrochloride, a strong opioid narcotic pain medication.

According to authorities, when making these pills, dealers are unable to and do not ensure the amount of fentanyl in each pill is exactly the same and not a lethal amount.

“Even one of these pills with a “proper” amount of Fentanyl can be fatal,” the Utah County Sheriff’s Office explains. “But with widely varying amounts of Fentanyl in them, these pills are often deadly.”

Authorities say, Larson, when found, will be charged with three felony counts of drug distribution for fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.