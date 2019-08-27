Orem man charged with raping young woman with disabilities multiple times

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – An Orem man has been charged with 22 felonies after police said he raped a woman with disabilities multiple times.

According to charging documents, police were contacted by Adult Protective Services on August 15 regarding a report of a vulnerable adult who may be a victim of sexual assault.

It was reported that a 22-year-old female who has Cerebral Palsy and some mental deficiencies “was having sexual intercourse” with Kerry Scott Robertson at a home in Orem.

Detectives interviewed the woman on August 20 who stated she had been “having sexual intercourse” with Robertson from January through April of 2018. The woman also described several incidents where Robertson would touch her inappropriately on a regular bases over the six months prior.

Detectives mentioned in the court documents they were concerned during their conversation with how much the victim truly understood regarding the relationship with Robertson.

Detectives also stated during the course of their investigation, they discovered the woman had been abused several times by other family members as well.

Robertson told officers during an interview he had been “having sex” with the woman and further admitted that for up to 2 years prior to January 2018, he would touch her inappropriately and sexually assault her, documents state.

Detectives stated in the documents that the woman was found to have mental deficiencies which lead them to believe she was unable to fully understand the nature of the relationship between Robertson and herself and is unable to consent to any of the acts.

Robertson was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with 10 first-degree felony counts of rape, two first-degree felony counts of object rape and 10 counts second-degree felony forcible sex abuse.

If convicted, Robertson faces life in prison. He is being held in the Utah County Jail without bail.

A background check for Robertson shows he has no criminal history in Utah.

ABC4 is aware that the victim is unable to consent to “having sex” with the man and it is considered rape. The article is written based on actual statements given to police.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

