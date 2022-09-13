UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man, identified as 25-year-old Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman out of Orem, has been charged for allegedly shooting two people at a Lincoln Beach rodeo.

On September 4, 2022, deputies were called on a report of shots fired in the Lincoln Beach area.

Deputies arrived on scene and found two victims with gunshot wounds. Court documents state that Sevilla-Aleman shot the first victim in the stomach from close range with a handgun, and that the bullet passed though their stomach and struck the second victim in the arm.

Police say that in speaking with witnesses on scene, they obtained a description of a suspect as a Hispanic man with a black beard and brown cowboy hat.

Witnesses reportedly also stated that the man was with a blonde woman wearing a red baseball hat and a white shirt that “did not cover her shoulders.”

Witnesses stated that the two individuals left together in a silver Volkswagen with no rear license plate.

The description of the individuals and vehicle was put out on radio traffic for responding deputies, and the suspect, Sevilla-Aleman, was reportedly stopped in the vehicle a short time later.

Both individuals were taken into custody and transported to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Sevilla-Aleman reportedly gave law enforcement a false name originally, though a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official ran his fingerprints and correctly identified him.

The officials advised deputies that Sevilla-Aleman had been deported in 2020, which means that he is in the United States illegally.

He reportedly also had an active National Crime Information Center (NCIC) warrant out of Colorado.

Sevilla-Aleman was booked on the NCIC warrant and an ICE hold.

Further investigation showed that the suspect was in possession of two firearms. Additionally, “several videos that show the face and identifiable tattoos of the suspect” were obtained, in which he was reportedly in possession of two handguns. Video reportedly shows the suspect standing face to face with a victim before he appears to reach in his waist approximately six seconds before a gunshot is heard.

When Sevilla-Aleman was interviewed and shown the picture of him in possession of handguns, he stated that “sometimes he borrows guns from a friend.”

Sevilla-Aleman has been charged with the following: