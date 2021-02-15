Orem man arrested after authorities say child porn found on phone

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An Orem man was arrested in early February for multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

A probable cause statement says 51-year-old James Adams was taken into custody in East Orem on February 11 on 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Orem Police say they received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on January 14 stating that the suspect, Adams, downloaded photographs or videos of child abuse or exploitation material via a phone in November.

According to the probable cause, investigators determined the case was related to a previous Orem Police case that had not yet been concluded that also included CyberTips involving the same suspect device.

The CyberTip included 31 downloaded files from the suspect device suspected to be child exploitation material, according to the statement. Authorities say at least 11 of those files matched files that have been identified as child exploitation material in previous cases.

According to the probable cause statement, the “total number of files containing child exploitation material believed to have been downloaded by the suspect device between the 3 CyberTips is 2,905 files.

On February 11, after search warrants were issued, police arrested Adams. After his arrest, authorities say they found multiple folders of pornographic images in the gallery application of the phone.

There is no word yet on a scheduled court date for Adams.