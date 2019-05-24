Local News

Orem man accused of YouTube death threats appears in court

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) - Authorities say he committed a crime from his keyboard — typing out death threats to YouTube employees from Orem. 

On Thursday, David Swanson appeared before a judge.

Charging documents allege he made threatening posts on YouTube videos from September 2018 to April 2019.

"The only thing that comes after the death of YouTube is a funeral for all the executives that were rightfully murdered,” Swanson allegedly posted online, among other comments he allegedly posted.

“This crime was committed at the keyboard,” said Craig Johnson, Deputy County Attorney for Utah County.

“It wasn’t just one message that was posted, it was a series of messages,” added Johnson.

According to documents, Swanson went to the Bay Area earlier this month and brought a firearm.

Johnson says investigations continue into this case — including analyzing phone records to determine just how close to the YouTube campus he may have come.

Swanson has been charged with one count of Terroristic Threat. He will face a judge again next month.

 

