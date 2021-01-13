Orem-based company announces new contract for blast freezers that can house vaccine

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An Orem-based company has announced a new contract for Cryometrix freezers “from a prominent pharmaceutical company.”
Reflect Scientific, Inc., a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, announced a $416,000 contract for Cryometrix B-90 blast freezers.
According to a Wednesday release, the freezers are destined to ship to the U.S. and the British Isles.
The freezer is an ultra-cold refrigeration product that can rapidly cool the payload bay from +20C (68F) to -80C (-130F) in seven minutes. The company says the freezer technology covered under several patents uses a closed liquid nitrogen system keeping the liquid nitrogen from contact with the payload and personnel.
According to Reflect Scientific, the B-90 freezer is used in the process of creating and storing the newest biopharmaceuticals and mRNA vaccines.
“The B-90 is a great fit for pharmaceutical companies engaged in vaccine and biopharmaceutical manufacturing,” says CEO Kim Boyce. “It is essentially the only blast freezer on the market that can achieve a rapid cooling rate while maintaining excellent temperature uniformity and, in addition, able to maintain a precise storage temperature. It’s a dream come true for them.”
