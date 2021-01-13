Orem-based company announces new contract for blast freezers that can house vaccine

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccine centre that has been set up in central Newcastle, Scotland Monday Jan. 11, 2021. The centre is one of the seven mass vaccination centres that opened Monday as the government continues to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination programme. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An Orem-based company has announced a new contract for Cryometrix freezers “from a prominent pharmaceutical company.”

Reflect Scientific, Inc., a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, announced a $416,000 contract for Cryometrix B-90 blast freezers.

According to a Wednesday release, the freezers are destined to ship to the U.S. and the British Isles.

The freezer is an ultra-cold refrigeration product that can rapidly cool the payload bay from +20C (68F) to -80C (-130F) in seven minutes. The company says the freezer technology covered under several patents uses a closed liquid nitrogen system keeping the liquid nitrogen from contact with the payload and personnel.

According to Reflect Scientific, the B-90 freezer is used in the process of creating and storing the newest biopharmaceuticals and mRNA vaccines.

“The B-90 is a great fit for pharmaceutical companies engaged in vaccine and biopharmaceutical manufacturing,” says CEO Kim Boyce. “It is essentially the only blast freezer on the market that can achieve a rapid cooling rate while maintaining excellent temperature uniformity and, in addition, able to maintain a precise storage temperature. It’s a dream come true for them.”