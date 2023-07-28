SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Utah Wargaming is gearing up for a three-day Salt Lake Open Tabletop Gaming Convention. Featuring Warhammer, Flames of War, and Bolt Action to name just a few.

Wargaming is excited to announce the three-day tournament on August 18, 19, and 20. Orcs, elves, soldiers, commanders, and villains from all over the Inter-Mountain West will compete in tabletop campaigns for the Warhammer 40k Championship, Bolt Action Utah State Championship, Warhammer – Age of Sigmar Championship, Flames of War, Star War’s Legion and Armada, Saga, the Lord of the Rings (Middle-Earth Strategy Battle Game), and Blood Bowl.

The Salt Lake Open is equally excited to have Trenchworx as a sponsor for the Friday night event. Trenchworx is a miniature building company based in Sandy and one of the leading miniature companies in the gaming industry. They will have a booth at the tournament where you can see their work and purchase miniatures of your own.

Tournaments take place at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel events center, 5151 Wiley Post Way, and at General Distributing Company, events center, 5350 W. Amelia Earhart Drive. Both are conveniently located within half a mile of each other.

Admission is free for spectators, making it a great opportunity for Utah residents to come and learn more about this gaming hobby. There will be opportunities to meet local game writers, as well as watch demonstrations of several games. Open gaming is also free if table space is available at both venues. Organizers encourage families to come to enjoy the tournaments.

Gaming will start at 8 am and wrap up as late as midnight. Tickets for each tournament are available on the Utah Wargaming website. Prices vary depending on which game system is played.