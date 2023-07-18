SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah officials joined federal authorities in doubling down on illegal telemarking, including annoying robocalls and deceitful scam calls, through a program called Operation Stop Scam Calls, according to a press release.

The Utah Division of Consumer Protection joined the Federal Trade Commission and law enforcement from across the nation to “crackdown on illegal telemarketing [by] targeting operations responsible for billions of calls to U.S. consumers,” the release said.

Utah has already worked over the past 18 months to enforce illegal telemarketing laws, including by taking action against four companies violating laws leading to over $800,000 in penalties, the release said. However, Tuesday, July 18, the state joined others across the United States in announcing additional actions as part of an enforcement sweep.

In order to enforce telemarketing laws, authorities are not only targeting telemarketers but also the companies that hire them and the lead generators that collect and provide telephone numbers without consent.

While receiving scam calls can be a nuisance and an interruption, it also can facilitate dangerous scams by deceptive callers.

“Nobody likes the intrusive telemarketing calls that have become a daily plague to us all. Moreover, illegal telemarketing campaigns expose Utahns to predatory practices and monetary scams at an alarming rate,” Katie Hass, Director of the Utah Division of Consumer Protection, said.

Hess continued to say that telemarketers in Utah have been warned that the Division will not tolerate any calls that harm citizens and violate laws.

While multiple state and federal agencies work to eliminate illegal calls, they have provided resources for the public to use, including audio examples of the multiple different types of scam calls. The FTC says the best tool a consumer has is blocking the caller, however, another option is to add your number to the National Do Not Call list.

“The FTC and its law enforcement partners will not rest in the fight against illegal telemarketing,” Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Samuel Levine said.