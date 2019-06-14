Opening of Salt Lake homeless resource centers pushed back

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County officials released an update on the three new homeless resource centers in the works.

Due to one of the wettest springs on record in Utah, officials had to push back concrete work and installation of solar panels by two to three weeks.

It is expected that Volunteers of America, Utah staff will move into the Geraldine E. King Women’s Resource Center by the end of June and clients will move in by the end of July or the beginning of August.

The Gail Miller Resource Center, which will be operated by Catholic Community Services, is expected to follow about two weeks later.

“We hope that we are going to move people out of homelessness as soon as possible and so I think the opportunity to make a difference with more resources and with a smaller population is really what it’s about that is the system change,” said Kathy Bray, President and CEO of Volunteers of America, Utah.

The original schedule planned for these two resource centers to be ready to go by July 1.

Construction of the third resource center, which will be in South Salt Lake on 1000 West will be completed in September, followed by the closure of the existing downtown shelter in October.

