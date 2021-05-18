Open Streets returning to Downtown Salt Lake City: What you need to know

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We are just over a week away from Open Streets returning to downtown Salt Lake City.

According to officials, Main Street from 400 South to South Temple in downtown Salt Lake City will close from May 27 to Sept. 4 on both sides to allow businesses to serve more customers by using the sidewalks. A mix of musicians, buskers, and artists can also be found in the public space on Main from Exchange Place to City Creek Center, Downtown Alliance said in a news release.

Open Streets will be augmented by the Salt Lake City Arts Council’s Busker Fest, which will program 30 nightly performances on Main, Regent Street, Gallivan, and Exchange Place, according to the news release.

Last fall, Open Streets was started to help downtown restaurants, bars, and retailers suffering from the pandemic. Several of those businesses reported a 30% increase in sales as a result, officials say.

This summer, Downtown Alliance says 150 restaurants and bars, and over 100 downtown-only retailers will participate. For a full list of participating businesses, click here.

Following new CDC guidelines, masks are welcome, but not required outdoors. Many restaurants and shops, however, are requiring face coverings within their premises, Downtown Alliance said in a news release.

Open Streets attendees are encouraged by officials to use public transportation. There is free two-hour parking at City Creek Center and parking at on-street metered stalls and pay lots throughout downtown.