Open detonations to resume at Tooele Army Depot South

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – The Tooele Army Depot says they will start open detonation operations again on TEAD- South beginning April 1.

Officials say these operations are allowed to run yearly from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., from April 1 through October. 31 if the weather permits.

TEAD-South is located in the Rush Valley of Tooele County with about 19,364 acres about

17 miles south of Tooele and 17 miles west of Eagle Mountain.

The open detonation area is on the southeast corner of TEAD-South.

Officials added that open detonation reduces TEAD’s unusable munition stocks, freeing up valuable conventional munitions storage space at an accelerated rate, improving readiness for the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines.

Officials say safety is the most important thing to them while conducting open detonations.

They strictly observe open detonation procedures which officials say earned them an “excellent safety record” as they have helped to destroy millions of pounds of obsolete or unstable

munitions safely over the decades at numerous Department of Defense installations.

TEAD says they will post weekly detonation schedules on its Facebook page.

