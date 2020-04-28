Open burn prohibited in Davis County for rest of 2020 due to COVID-19 impact

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Davis County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that open burning will be prohibited in Davis County during the year 2020.

The sherriff’s office says it is doing this to comply with recommendations of local fire departments and in agreement with the Davis County Fire Boards of Appeals. The office added that the prohibition comes strongly recommended due to the impact of COVID-19 on local and state emergency services and the “poor quality of the region.”

There are exemptions to the no open burn order. The sheriff’s office says farm and horticultural operations may burn as established under current law and air quality rules.

In Davis County, a farm or horticultural operation is defined according to the sheriff’s office as:

(1) Fruit orchards of 25 or more fruit trees on a continuous two-acre parcel of property, or

(2) Agricultural activities of 2 or more cultivated acres on single, or contiguous parcels of property. They may only burn products incident to horticulture or agricultural operations, defined as: prunings, diseased plants, stubble, and irrigation ditch banks.

Before burning, farmers must notify their local fire department these fires must be contained and monitored at all times.

Homeowners may not burn anything, including prunings, rubbish, debris, or garbage in their yards. Such items should be shredded for mulch or hauled to the local landfill.

Recreational fires may be permitted by local ordinances with prior authorization from the local fire department. Campfires are only permitted in approved campgrounds where the firepit has been installed by a governmental agency or approved by the Davis County fire warden, according to the Sherriff’s office.

The sherriff’s office added that it is also unlawful to build, maintain, attend, or use a fire in an unincorporated County area on or below the high Lake Bonneville shoreline watermark bench to State Road 89, or within a half-mile of any residential structure on or east of that bench, between Davis/Weber County line and the Davis/Salt Lake County line. Fires are also prohibited east of Bountiful Blvd., within Bountiful City limits.

