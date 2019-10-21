OnStar stops vehicle after man steals truck hauling trailer full of trees

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A man is behind bars after police say he stole a truck with an attached trailer hauling trees and ran from police.

According to arresting documents, the trees were being planted for Salt Lake City Corp.

Douglas Scott Attard

While crews were planting trees, the suspect, Douglas Scott Attard, 52, reportedly jumped into the truck and took off.

He was spotted a while later with the truck in Sandy in the area of Wasatch Drive and 9000 South, arresting documents state.

Officers from Sandy, Cottonwood Heights, and Unified were all involved in chasing Scott and even deployed spikes. Eventually, documents state OnStar was able to stop the vehicle.

ABC4 viewer Pat Bench sent in the attached photo from the scene in Millcreek.

Attard was booked on two counts of receiving and transferring a stolen vehicle, and one count of failure to stop at the command of law enforcement.

Latest headlines: