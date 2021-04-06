ONLY ON ABC4: Paris Hilton, lawmakers discuss using your voice to create change

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Paris Hilton speaks at a committee hearing at the Utah State Capitol, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Hilton has been speaking out about abuse she says she suffered at a boarding school in Utah in the 1990s and she testified in front of state lawmakers weighing new regulations for the industry. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On April 6, Paris Hilton along with a panel of lawmakers and advocates will sit down with ABC4’s Glen Mills to discuss congregate care reform and using your voice to create policy change.

In February, Hilton testified on a bill that addresses the issues she has been advocating for with youth treatment facilities.

In September, Hilton started a petition with allegations against Provo Canyon School. It addressed what she claims as “institutional child abuse she suffered as a teenager at Provo Canyon School (PCS), a notorious residential treatment center in Utah that still operates today,” as stated in the petition.

The petition, on Change.org, says Hilton went to Provo Canyon School in her youth and claims her experience has a “horrific legacy of abuse and mistreatment.”

This came after a documentary, “This is Paris,” was released on YouTube.

“It’s time to shut the school down to ensure the safety of the children at this school now and prevent future generations of survivors,” she said in the petition.

Hilton will be joined by the following guests to discuss the importance of using your voice to advocate for policy change:

  • Sen. Mike McKell, Utah
  • Sen. Sara Gelser, Oregon
  • Caroline Lorson, a survivor of the troubled teen industry, host of #Breaking Code Silence Podcast
  • Jessica Miller, Salt Lake Tribune reporter
  • Amanda Nguyen – Nobel peace prize nominee & creator of RISE justice labs

You can watch the discussion live at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6 on-air and online at abc4.com/plus/.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...