Only for Utahns: Free Sundance Film Festival screenings

A general view of Main Street during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on January 18, 2018 in Park City, Utah. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Sundance Institute, in an attempt to increase access to the Sundance Film Festival, is hosting free local film screenings to underserved communities in Utah.

The “For the Locals” program includes outreach efforts with nonprofits, universities, and cultural institutions that advocate for gender justice, racial equity, immigrant and refugee rights, the environment, education, and physical and mental health.

According to the institute, this new step forward will bring filmmakers and the people these films were made for closer together.

Officials say for many artists, participating in community screenings are a career highlight. “They’re eager to build connections, engage young diverse audiences, and exchange ideas with artists outside the film industry.”

“After a year of pause due to the pandemic, we’re back! We just couldn’t wait till January to see you in person, so we’re rolling out an all-new outdoor screening series,” shares the institute. “This summer, you’re invited to join us in Salt Lake City and Park City for a lineup of must-see picks from the 2021 Festival. Oh, and did we mention admission is FREE?”

Lineups “For the Locals” include:

Last year due to COVID-19, the 2021 Sundance Film Festival was all-virtual, but as the pandemic continues to wane and restrictions ease, the popular event will make a hybrid return. Organizers say the 2022 festival will take place in-person and online Jan. 20 to Jan. 30.

“We are in the process of designing a safe and accessible festival where our audiences and artists can come together to celebrate and discover new work, and each other,” organizers announced Thursday.

The virtual 2021 festival attracted an audience over 2.5 times larger than the typical in-person event held in Utah. This high attendance was reached with just 73 feature films compared to the 120 feature films on display in the previous festivals.

Full details regarding the free summer screenings are available on the Sundance website at sundance.org/sundancelocals.