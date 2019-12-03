Online shopping trend impacts local businesses

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Holiday shopping is now easier than ever – with just a click of a button. While many are choosing to shop online, brick-and-mortar stores say it’s impacting their businesses.

ABC4 News takes a look at how local shops performed during the busiest shopping weekend of the year.

Co-owner of Babinski’s Baby, Sean Hansen, said he and his wife’s local shop located at Foothill Shopping Center brought in a lot of customers on Black Friday.

He believes it’s because the baby store is the only physical location and their website directs people to come into the store for the best deals.

“We really want them to come in and touch and feel the product and see the soft onsie that we have and open our door,” Hansen said.

While this Utah business was seeing healthy numbers, not every store did.

Rather than shopping in stores for holiday deals, Adobe Analytics reports more people are choosing to shop via mobile devices.

Online Black Friday sales totaled $7.4 billion.

The largest online Black Friday in history.

At Lola and Jane, assistant manager Sarah Liebrecht said their store was one of those that did not do well for in-store shopping.

“In store we’re seeing less and less people every year,” Liebrecht said. “Our numbers are showing us that more people are shopping online.”

And while online shopping brings in more money for many stores like Lola and Jane, Liebrecht said the women’s boutique plans to keep their store location for those who want to shop in person.

“We love having a brick and mortar store so people can come try stuff on and see everything in person,” Liebrecht said.

Now, with people continuing to shop on Cyber Monday, reports show online sales are on track to exceed last year’s sales by nearly 20 percent.

