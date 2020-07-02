Online fundraiser hopes to help men who rescued plane crash victims

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A family member of two good Samaritans who sprung into action following a plane crash is trying to provide some relief after the ordeal.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, Brad and Lyle Berglund are identified as the two men who pulled two victims from the fiery wreckage after the small plane went down in Davis County.

“Brad and Lyle were treated at the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation. After this traumatic experience, they would benefit greatly from counseling as well,” according to the online fundraiser’s message.

The campaign indicates all donations will be split between them to cover their medical bills, counseling costs and assist in how their employment has been affected.

The small plane crashed into a field near Legacy Parkway on June 25. The Berglund brothers rescued the aircraft’s two occupants from the fiery wreckage before the victims were rushed to the hospital. The pilot, Andre Kostrzewa, 72, was pronounced dead several hours later. The passenger, retired Utah sheriff’s paramedic Jason Sorenson succumbed his injuries five days later.

Davis County Sheriff’s Office shared the GoFundMe page and said responding to incidents like this one is traumatic, and the brothers do not have health insurance. If you would like to contribute, you can find the information below.