Online delivery services in Utah that will bring food to your door during coronavirus pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (WCMH) — With counties across American starting to close all dine-in restaurants in an effort to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, there are several food delivery services available to bring food to your door.
In addition to individual restaurants with delivery services (check their websites), the following services are available:
- DoorDash — will deliver from several restaurants including Chipolte, and McDonald’s.
- Postmates — will deliver from several local restaurants as well as chains like Five Guys, Denny’s and Subway
- Uber Eats — will deliver from Panda Express, Popeye’s, among several others
- Grub Hub — will deliver from chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s and several other restaurants
All of the above have different charges per delivery, with some holding specials for a user’s first order. They also have all put precautions in place and have the option of no-contact delivery options.
Check the individual websites for more information on charges and delivery locations.
