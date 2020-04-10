Online declaration surveys for motorists begin

The governor initiated an alert for drivers entering Utah after a recent executive order. It sends a wireless emergency alert on certain highways that cross state borders into Utah. The alert will direct motorists to an online declaration survey.

ABC4.com’s Jordan Verdadeiro drove to Idaho on I-15 and back to Utah Friday afternoon to see if she would get that message directing her to an online declaration with the governor’s orders.

At first, I didn’t get a message. Second time around, I did the drive again, I got a notification.

My phone vibrated and made an emergency alert sound. That’s when this notification showed up on my screen after crossing the Idaho border into Utah. It asks what border you’re entering through. There are 10 entry border locations to choose from. It also asks where you’ve been and if you’ve been tested for COVID-19.

UDOT leaders say it’s not tracked by your phone number but a wireless emergency alert. That allows emergency managers to draw a shape on the map and when a cell phone passes into that area, the system pings that cell phone.

I stopped near a gas station to see if others got the notification as well. After asking 10 people, only two others got the notification.

“I heard to notification on my phone, cuz’ I was listening to an audiobook and I kind of just looked at it and I just put it back down, so I wouldn’t be distracted,” said a driver from Indiana, Ryan Chambers.

Chambers says he sees a fault in the notification because it’s distracting. He says it also disappeared when he stopped at the gas station and he couldn’t go back to fill out the online survey.

Chambers says he thinks the notifications should be something you can go back to, not just a push alert that disappears if you don’t click it.

UDOT leaders say it could be possible not everyone gets the notification, or sometimes people who are miles away may receive the alert. The alert will remain active until 11:59 PM on May 1st.

Here is the list where you could get an alert:

Salt Lake City International Airport I-80 at Wyoming Border I-80 at Nevada Border I-15 at Arizona Border I-70 at Colorado Border I-84 at Idaho Border I-15 at Idaho Border US-191 North of Monticello U.S. 89 North of Kanab U.S. 40 at Colorado Border Other

For more information on the travel order go to: coronavirus.utah.gov/Utah-to-alert-drivers-entering-Utah/ for the survey when you enter the border go to entry.utah.gov.