Five victims, including four juveniles recovering from burns after bus engulfs in flames

VEYO, Utah (ABC4) – Five victims of a vehicle fire in Veyo, northbound of St. George, have been transferred to the hospital after suffering burns ranging from minor to severe.

The occupants of the vehicle have been identified as one adult male and four juveniles.

Washington County Sheriff Deputies and emergency personnel from the area of Washington County responded to the fire report on Monday. Upon their arrival authorities witnessed a Blue Bird Bus nearly consumed by flames. Immediately, the officer on scene began tending to injuries and relaying the situation to dispatch, forewarning the medical staff.

Residents of the surrounding area aided the injured children while the deputy stayed with the adult male as they waited for medical personnel to arrive.

A complete fire investigation will be conducted by the Utah State Fire Marshal.

ABC4 will update the story as more information becomes available.