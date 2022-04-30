UPDATE: 5/1/22 9:24 a.m.

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info reports that the Marina Fire, which engulfed the area west of the Great Saltair, is 100% contained.

Firefighters will reportedly continue mop-up efforts.

No further information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL POST: 4/30/22 7:00 p.m.

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A field fire, dubbed the “Marina Fire” by Utah Fire Info, has engulfed the area west of the Great Saltair.

The affected area was on the 12400 block of West Saltair Drive in Magna, on the border of Salt Lake City and Tooele.

The fire is estimated to range across 100 acres of land. There are no known threats to surrounding residences or businesses.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown. Fire crews will remain on the scene throughout the night.