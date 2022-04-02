UPDATE: 4/3/22 10:05 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) received a call at about 8:40 a.m. Saturday morning regarding a fatal hit-and-run at 800 South West Temple.

The car was traveling westbound on West Temple before crashing into the victim, who was allegedly either in or near the crosswalk.

Witnesses say the car fled at a high rate of speed before eventually returning to the scene.

The driver is reportedly talking with police and cooperating.

The victim died at the scene, and the incident is currently under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL POST: 4/2/22 10:28 p.m.

West Temple is currently closed from 700 South to 900 South, as is 800 South from Main Street to 200 West.

The SLCPD crash team is currently on scene.

