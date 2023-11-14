SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – There’s still time to register for the Utah Food Bank’s Utah Human Race. The popular 5K/10K race runs every year on Thanksgiving. Thousands of Utahns turn out to trot along with the turkey mascot, often running in costume, adding a festive flair to the event. This year marks the 18th anniversary of the Utah Human Race and will be Thursday, Nov. 23, in Sandy.

Registration is open until Nov. 21 and is open to all ages and abilities. Participants can register as teams and can fundraise which increases the impact of the race. Registration for both individuals and teams can be completed by visiting www.UtahHumanRace.org and even those not able to participate in the actual race can fundraise. For more information visit the Utah Human Race website.

“It’s amazing that so many families care enough about the 1 in 10 Utah children facing hunger that they have made this a Thanksgiving tradition,” said Ginette Bott, President & CEO at Utah Food Bank. “We highly encourage anyone participating to make it even more fun by wearing a costume on race day—one of our favorite things is seeing all the creative costumes participants come up with!”

Past participants of the Utah Human Race showed up wearing their feathery best. Costumes are encouraged and runners can be seen dressed as anything from Star Troopers to Unicorns. Registration is open until Nov. 21. (Photos courtesy The Utah Food Bank.)

The race route begins and ends at the Sandy Promenade, 10085 S. Centennial Parkway. Registration fees are $30 for the 5K race and $35 for the 10K race, both of which begin at 8 a.m. Online registration closes on Tuesday, November 21 at 5 p.m., and there is no same-day registration.

Packet pick-up is available at Utah Food Bank’s Salt Lake warehouse now through November 22, and there is no same-day packet pick-up. The Utah Human Race is presented by Cameron Construction.