One thousand COVID-19 appointments available

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – In coordination with the Utah Department of Health, Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company coordinating COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts across the country, will have 1,000 new appointments available starting Tuesday.

On March 16, all eligible residents who qualify for the Moderna vaccine are welcome to register.

“The registration process is simple and available in both English and Spanish at https://getmyshot.utah.gov/,” writes Nomi health.

According to the department, eligible groups who can get the COVID-19 vaccine now include all Utahns 50+ years of age and older and people 16 years of age or older with medical conditions listed here.

“Additional eligible groups include healthcare workers who have contact with patients, long-term care facility staff and residents, first responders such as EMS personnel, law enforcement officers, dispatchers, and corrections officers, and K-12 school teachers and staff,” they add.

Orem Vaccination location and hours of operation:

● Nomi’s Orem Facility, 1350 Sandhill Road, Orem

● Operating Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Nomi currently operates five additional vaccine sites in Larry H. Miller Megaplex theaters across Utah, Davis, and Salt Lake counties, also available via https://getmyshot.utah.gov/ .

For more information visit www.nomihealth.com.