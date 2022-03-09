SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the wellness market has ramped up throughout the past decade, there are more products than ever to support your health, ranging from supplements and keto goods to meditation apps.

However, it may be easier–and less expensive– than imagined

A recent study conducted by HotDog.com has found that nearly one-third of Utahns get less than seven hours of sleep a night. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends all adults receive more than seven hours of sleep per night in order to support a healthy lifestyle.

Lower rates of sleep are associated with a number of health problems including a weakened immune system, reduced memory and cognitive performance, and a greater likelihood of injuries and accidents.

Individuals who get less than seven hours per night additionally report greater difficulty preventing and managing chronic health conditions and mental illnesses. People who sleep for less than seven hours a night are more likely to have diabetes (11.1% vs. 8.6%), coronary heart disease (4.7% vs. 3.4%) obesity (33.0% vs. 26.5%), and depression (22% vs. 14.6%).

The analysis found that 32.7% of residents in Salt Lake City are sleep-deprived. A summary of the SLC data follows:

Share of adults getting less than 7 hours per night: 32.7%

Share of adults with diabetes: 8.0%

Share of adults with heart disease: 4.0%

Share of adults with obesity: 30.0%

Share of adults with depression: 24.8%

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States: