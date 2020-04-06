One taken into custody in Tooele after fight results in gunfire

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) — According to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took a man into custody after he got into a fight with another man, which resulted in gunfire.

One of the men fired a gun at the ground multiple times. No one was injured from the gunshots. The argument occurred near SR-196 near mile marker 35. The two men involved in the fight didn’t know one another and neither had a criminal history. The man that deputies took into custody is in his mid to late 40’s.

