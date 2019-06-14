Man struck and killed by semi-truck on I-15 near Willard Bay

WILLARD, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was struck and killed by a semi-truck on I-15 northbound Friday morning.

Troopers say the man walked into the right-hand lane and was struck by a semi and killed.

Investigators say the man parked a black car with California plates on the side of the before stepping into the road.

Troopers said initial investigation shows that suicide may be the likely cause of death.

Traffic was diverted off I-15 at Smith and Edwards northbound onto Highway 89 and then back unto I-15 at Willard Bay for several hours, but the road has since re-opened.

The man’s identity has not been released.

You can call the national suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or you can download the SAFEUT app where you can text or call a crisis counselor, or send an anonymous tip to help someone.

