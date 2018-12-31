Local News

One person killed in West Jordan auto-ped

By:

Posted: Dec 30, 2018 09:39 PM MST

Updated: Dec 30, 2018 09:39 PM MST

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person has died after an auto pedestrian crash in West Jordan Sunday night.

Dispatch confirms one person has died after being hit by a car at 4570 West 6200 South.

This is a developing story, information will be shared as it becomes available.

