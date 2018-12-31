One person killed in West Jordan auto-ped
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person has died after an auto pedestrian crash in West Jordan Sunday night.
Dispatch confirms one person has died after being hit by a car at 4570 West 6200 South.
This is a developing story, information will be shared as it becomes available.
