CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — One person was killed after a small plane crashed near Legacy Crossing in Centerville on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 10.

According to the Centerville Police Department, the single-engine plane crashed near 1500 North, just west of Legacy Parkway. Police confirmed the single occupant of the plane died on the scene.

The pilot has been identified as Donald Nathan Higgs, 43, of Plain City, Utah.

Centerville Police Department said it would be working with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Office of the Medical Examiner through the course of its investigation.

The Legacy Parkway trail in the area has been closed to pedestrians and bikers until further notice as crews work to clear the scene.