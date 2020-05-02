One person killed in crash on SR-6

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person is dead after a crash Friday morning.

It happened around 10:30 when a driver in a white Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on SR-6 near milepost 156 towards Genola, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told UHP that the driver could not stay in their lane. The vehicle reportedly drifted across the center line into oncoming traffic. The driver of a white Kenworth semi approaching from the opposite direction saw the vehicle in his lane and moved to the right onto the shoulder, troopers say.

UHP says the Ford continued to drift to the left and the driver’s side of the SUV collided with the driver’s side of the semi and trailer. The semi came to a stop on the right shoulder and the Ford spun then stopped right in the middle of SR-6.

The driver of the Ford died on scene. The driver of the semi was shaken but was not injured, according to UHP. SR-6 was closed from the time of the crash and reopened at about 3:50 p.m. The crash is still under investigation to determine the cause.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

