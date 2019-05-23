One person killed, another critical after head-on crash in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah – A 63-year-old Oakley woman died when she veered out of her lane and hit another vehicle head-on in Summit County Thursday morning.
According to a press release issued by the Summit County Sheriff, deputies were called to a head-on collision at 8:46 a.m. at 4650 West Browns Canyon Road in Peoa.
Deputies said preliminary information suggests the woman was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry west on Browns Canyon Road and for an unknown reason veered into the eastbound lanes and hit a 2008 Toyota Highlander head-on.
The woman driving the Camry died at the scene and a 31-year-old man from Peoa who was driving the Highlander was transported to a hospital in Salt Lake with critical injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation and deputies say there were no witnesses.
The identity of the woman killed will not be released until deputies can notify her family.
The Summit County Sheriff's Office wanted to offer their "most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the woman who died".
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
