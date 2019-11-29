One person injured in rollover crash that caused power outage in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A single-car crash is to blame for some power outages in Provo Thursday morning.

Provo Fire and Rescue said crews responded to 850 E. Quail Valley for a single-car rollover crash that they said caused a power outage in the area.

The patient was removed from the car and taken to the hospital in serious condition with injuries to the head and leg.

At the same time, other Provo firefighters were fighting a fire at the North Canyon Condominiums at 2244 North Canyon Road. The fire displaced nearly 50 families and caused an estimated $3 to $4 million in damage.

