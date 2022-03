SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One person is in the hospital following an auto-pedestrian accident in Salt Lake City Monday night.

Police say the crash involved a pedestrian who was hit at 1700 S. State Street. Paramedics transported one person to the hospital who is currently in critical condition.

Officials say South State Street will be closed in the area for several hours.

The crash is under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.